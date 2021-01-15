Three injured in head-on crash west of Brashear

Reddit Share Pin Share 47 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports three men sustained injuries when a car lost control on a snow-covered road and struck another car head-on two miles west of Brashear on Friday morning, January 15th.

Both drivers, 30-year-old Travis Anderson of Mexico, Missouri, and 60-year-old Larry Steffen of Quincy, Illinois, were transported by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville with serious injuries. Steffen’s passenger, 66-year-old William Reynolds of Edina, was also transported by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Steffen’s car traveled west on Highway 6 before it traveled into the path of Anderson’s car, which was headed east.

Both vehicles received extensive damage. Anderson did not wear a seat belt, but the other two men did.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Kirksville Fire Department, and Adair County First Responders assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related