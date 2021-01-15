Fire that started in a jail cell closes the Nodaway County Jail

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

No inmates were reported injured in a fire at the Nodaway County Jail that started Thursday night, January 14th.

Sheriff Randy Strong says jail staff reported the fire started in a men’s jail cell. Jailers moved inmates with the help of deputies and Maryville police. University police and Nodaway County Ambulance also assisted.

The Maryville Fire Department extinguished the fire, and the Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire’s origin.

The Nodaway County Jail will be closed until further notice due to fire, smoke, and water damage. Inmates have been moved to the Andrew and Buchanan county jails.

