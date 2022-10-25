Audio: No-excuse absentee voting now open in Missouri

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Missouri voters can cast an absentee ballot in-person without an excuse beginning today.

Through November 7, registered Missouri voters are allowed to cast an absentee ballot in-person without an excuse. This can be done at your local election office. As part of a new wide-ranging elections law, the option is given to voters in the final two weeks of Election Day.

Before the law took effect, voters were required to have a certain reason, such as being confined due to an illness or a disability. To vote absentee in person at your local election office, voters must show their government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license, state ID, military ID, or a U.S. passport.

To request a MAIL-IN absentee ballot, the deadline is Wednesday, October 26.