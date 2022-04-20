Audio: Missouri Senate is next stop for attempt to overturn voter-approved Medicaid expansion

State News April 20, 2022 KTTN News
Medicaid Expansion in Missouri
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp

The Missouri Senate is the next stop for an attempt to overturn a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, a Republican from Carthage, is sponsoring a proposed ballot measure that would ask Missouri voters to let the Legislature decide whether to fund the expansion population.

The plan would also require adults who receive the government-funded healthcare benefits to have a job, volunteer, further their education, or get treatment services.

 

 

Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo, of the Kansas City suburb of Independence, says if the Republican-backed proposal appears in the Senate, his members will block a vote.

Post Views: 152
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.