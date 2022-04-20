Audio: Missouri Senate is next stop for attempt to overturn voter-approved Medicaid expansion

The Missouri Senate is the next stop for an attempt to overturn a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, a Republican from Carthage, is sponsoring a proposed ballot measure that would ask Missouri voters to let the Legislature decide whether to fund the expansion population.

The plan would also require adults who receive the government-funded healthcare benefits to have a job, volunteer, further their education, or get treatment services.

Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo, of the Kansas City suburb of Independence, says if the Republican-backed proposal appears in the Senate, his members will block a vote.