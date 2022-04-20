Audio: Congressman Sam Graves praises judge’s decision to drop TSA mask mandate

A federal judge in Florida struck down a national mask mandate on airlines and mass transit on Tuesday. Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, the ranking Republican on the House Transportation Committee, has been pressing the Biden Administration to end the requirement on public transportation.

Graves says he isn’t sure all public transit systems will drop the mandate as well. The judge left it up to local entities to decide whether masks should be required on public transportation.

The U.S. Justice Department says it will appeal a judge’s decision to end the federal mask mandate for travelers if the CDC deems it necessary.