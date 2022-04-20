Multiple departments conducting investigation discover stolen property at a Trenton residence

Local News April 20, 2022 KTTN News
Police Investigation
Members of multiple departments have recovered alleged stolen property taken from a Jamesport business.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Northwest Missouri Drug Task Force, Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, and Trenton Police Department found stolen property at a Trenton residence on Monday.

The sheriff’s Department in Gallatin reports an investigation started in 2021 regarding a burglary that involved sporting goods equipment that exceeded a value of $3,000. Sheriff Larry Adams Junior reports after a lengthy investigation conducted by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and the Northwest Missouri Drug Task Force, most of the stolen property was recovered and a person of interest has been identified.

 

