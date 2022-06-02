Audio: Missouri prepares to roll out national 988 crisis hotline

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The $49 billion dollar state budget proposal includes several efforts to help Missourians dealing with a mental or behavioral health crisis.

Valerie Huhn, the Missouri Department of Mental Health Director, says the budget includes additional funding to launch a national 988 crisis hotline in July, 45 statewide mobile crisis response teams, and 22 behavioral health crisis centers.

Huhn says she is excited about the launch – and other initiatives that go hand in hand.

At least 13 of those centers are open today. The deadline for the governor to take action on the state budget proposal is the end of June.