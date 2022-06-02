Audio: Representatives Bush and Cleaver question closure of GKN Aerospace plant in Hazelwood

June 2, 2022
U.S. Representatives Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver are demanding answers from G-K-N Aerospace about the planned 2023 closure of its plant in Hazelwood.

 

 

Bush and Cleaver sent a letter to GKN Aerospace executives on Wednesday asking whether they plan to move the jobs elsewhere if workers have been told what date it will close, whether the company will continue making the parts, and if a backup supplier would replace GKN.

The Missouri Democrats wrote, “the recent announcement that the facility would close next year came as a surprise for our local community, particularly given the risk of losing hundreds of good-paying jobs in the process.” They say their top priority is to see what can be done to keep these jobs in the St. Louis area. 

