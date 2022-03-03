Audio: Missouri House near passage of bill to enable more substitute teachers

State News March 3, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri Teacher Shortage News Graphic
The Missouri House of Representatives is near final approval on a bill to enable more people to become trained as substitute teachers.  This bill provides a four-year certificate for individuals with a background check and 36 college hours or a 20-hour online training,

Bill Sponsor Ed Lewis – Republican from Randolph recites how the current paperwork gets complicated:

 

 

The measure had bipartisan support in the final debate. The state is in need of 500 or more substitute teachers- according to Democrats in favor of the bill.

