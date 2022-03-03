Audio: Missouri House near passage of bill to enable more substitute teachers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri House of Representatives is near final approval on a bill to enable more people to become trained as substitute teachers. This bill provides a four-year certificate for individuals with a background check and 36 college hours or a 20-hour online training,

Bill Sponsor Ed Lewis – Republican from Randolph recites how the current paperwork gets complicated:

The measure had bipartisan support in the final debate. The state is in need of 500 or more substitute teachers- according to Democrats in favor of the bill.

