Audio: Missouri Attorney General loses lawsuit against massage therapy business

(Missourinet) – The Missouri Attorney General loses a lawsuit against a massage therapy business.

A lawsuit alleging prostitution against Blue Lotus Asian Massage Therapy in Jefferson City was dismissed by a Cole County judge. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office failed to provide evidence to support claims that the business, and owner William Porter, promoted prostitution in a civil suit filed in April 2021, according to court documents.

The judgement ruled that Attorney General Eric Schmitt failed to prove that Porter was responsible for online posts that suggested sexual services are available at the business. The judgment also rules that the business used workers who were licensed through the Missouri Board of Therapeutic Massage.

(Photo of Blue Lotus Asian Massage Therapy via Facebook)