Audio: Settlement checks begin to hit mailboxes this week for 22,000 Missouri correctional officers

(Missourinet) – Settlements checks are hitting mailboxes beginning this week for about 22,000 current and former Missouri correctional officers.

The move marks the end of a 10-year court battle with the Missouri Department of Corrections for refusing to pay officers for pre and post-shift security clearance work. The checks range from $900 to nearly $5,000.

St. Louis attorney Gary Burger says there will be two payouts – officers will get 80 percent of their payout any day now and the rest will be delivered in February.

Under the settlement, Burger says the state must pay every correctional officer for 15 minutes of pre and post-shift work over the next eight years.