Audio: Milan area gears up for major intersection improvements ahead of Roy Blunt Reservoir project

After delays that stretched about one month, intersection improvement projects are to be getting underway north of Milan in preparation for the construction of a large lake to serve the water needs of multiple counties.

Work is to be done at Highway 5 and Mid Lake Road with completion now listed as early November. Flaggers are to be present to direct one-lane traffic. Motorists should expect delays. The work also is for Route N and Mayapple Road. The contractor is Capital Paving and Construction which was awarded the job with a bid of nearly $15,500,000. The Roy Blunt Reservoir project is proposed in that vicinity, however, MoDOT is not involved in building the reservoir.

Michael Marriott is the area engineer for MoDOT. Sullivan is among 11 counties within his territory:

Included in the MoDOT-administered transportation improvements paid with federal funds are

Building and/or improving four intersections: Add a northbound right-turn lane onto Missouri Route 5 and join Missouri Route 5 to a new road, Mid-Lake Road Intersection improvements along Missouri Route 5 at Route N Intersection improvements along State Highway 5 at Mayapple Road to reconfigure driveways and add a northbound right-turn lane and southbound left-turn lane Reconfigure the intersection of Route Y and Route N and connect to Mayapple Road

Construct four new bridges: Three on the alignment of what will be the new Mid-Lake Road. One bridge will be on the alignment of what will be the new Mayapple Road. Also scheduled is an asphalt overlay on Routes N and V-V.



