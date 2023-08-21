Woman from Texas rolls Ford Fusion in attempt to avoid head-on crash west of Grant City

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Texas woman suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 46, approximately 3-1/2 miles west of Grant City.

The accident occurred at around 8:04 a.m. on August 21, 2023, and involved a 2018 Ford Fusion driven by Sherry D. Howell, 57, of Temple, Texas. Trooper A.J. Kempa (#761) of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened as Howell was overtaking another vehicle between two hill crests.

According to the accident report, another vehicle was approaching from the westbound direction. To avoid a head-on collision, Howell quickly maneuvered back into her eastbound lane, however, she lost control and drove off the south side of the roadway. The Ford Fusion traveled a short distance in the ditch before returning to the roadway and overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its top, partially blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 46.

Howell was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident and she was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany by Grand River Ambulance for treatment of moderate injuries.

The Ford Fusion sustained total damage and was towed by Don’s Garage.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

