Woman from Humphreys arrested for failing to appear in court

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A resident of Humphreys has been arrested in Galt on a warrant accusing her of failing to appear in circuit court.

Rachel Ann Sprague is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear on September 7 in Division One of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Sprague faces a felony charge for non-support, specifically for being in arrears for more than 12 months on court-ordered payments. The payments date back to April 2021.

Online records indicate that Sprague failed to appear for her scheduled court case on July 13.

Related