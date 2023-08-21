Obituary & Services: Bernard “Butch” Dane Brantner

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bernard “Butch” Dane Brantner, 82, of Browning, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at McLarney Manor in Brookfield, Missouri, surrounded by his family.

Butch was born on October 23, 1940, near North Salem, Missouri, to Bernie and Mildred (Tucker) Brantner. He spent his entire life in the Browning/North Salem area and graduated from Browning High School in 1958. In his younger days, he worked at Jerry Miller’s Garage before spending 20 years at MFA while also farming.

On August 11, 1983, he married Phyllis (Bennett) Brantner, who survives him at their home. Also surviving are five children: Rick (Tracy) Brantner of Warrensburg, Missouri; Trish Parks of Laclede, Missouri; Marsha (Billy) McCabe of Brookfield, Missouri; Stephanie Malloy of Chillicothe, Missouri; and Christie (Chad) Gooch of Browning, Missouri. His grandchildren include Wes (Brooke) Brantner, Dusty Parks, Emily (Michael) Terry, Bailey (River) Wright, Marisa (Erick) Munoz, Mallory McCabe, Nicholas (Houston) Malloy, Taylor Page, and Remington Gooch. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Cooper Terry, Colt Hill, Elias Munoz, Liam Klamert, and Hayzlie Malloy; a brother, Jerry Brantner of Davenport, Iowa; a sister-in-law, Connie Cannon of Chillicothe, Missouri; two brothers-in-law, Charles Bennett and his wife Carol of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and Larry Bennett and his wife Lisa of Purdin, Missouri; as well as several nieces and nephews. Butch was preceded in death by his parents, a brother John Brantner, sister-in-law Nancy Brantner, and his mother- and father-in-law, along with a brother-in-law, Roger Bennett, and his wife Peggy.

Butch enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He liked attending auctions and collecting treasures. He also enjoyed going to Cordray’s for coffee.

A graveside service for Butch will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Jenkins Cemetery, east of Browning, Missouri. Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan is handling the arrangements.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Jenkins Cemetery.

