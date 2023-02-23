Audio: Kansas City lawmaker looks to cap insulin and epinephrine prices

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Insulin and EpiPens are not within financial reach for some Missourians. A Kansas City area lawmaker is looking to cap those prices.

State Representative Sean Pouche’s bill proposes to restrict how much insurance companies make Missourians pay for insulin and EpiPens.

Some municipalities, such as the city of Springfield and Kansas City, don’t support the idea, because they say it could raise health insurance premiums. Pouche, a Republican, thinks price controls need to be put in place on auto-injectors and prescription insulin drugs at the federal level because it’s not just a Missouri issue. A House committee is reviewing his bill.

Pouche looks to prevent insurance companies from making Missourians pay more than $100, regardless of the quantity or type.

(Photo by David Moruzzi on Unsplash)

