Audio: Missouri Senate gives first-round approval to expanding Medicaid for new mothers and babies

(Missourinet) – A bill that would expand Medicaid coverage for mothers and newborn babies is moving forward. Marshall Griffin has details:

The Republican-controlled Missouri Senate gave first-round approval Tuesday to the bill, which would provide health insurance coverage to low-income mothers and their babies for up to one year after birth. Coverage is currently limited to two months. The bill is co-sponsored by Republican Elaine Gannon of Jefferson County and Democrat Tracy McCreery of St. Louis County.

Some Republicans remain critical, wanting to delay the extension until all Obamacare recipients’ eligibilities are reverified and questioning whether women who’ve had abortions would be eligible for extended Medicaid benefits. The bill needs one more vote by the full Senate before moving to the Missouri House. Marshall Griffin, Missourinet.

