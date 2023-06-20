Audio: Hawley co-sponsors bill to strip immunity from Artificial Intelligence companies

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Legislation in the U.S. Senate would deny Artificial Intelligence companies immunity from criminal prosecution and civil lawsuits for any AI content that inflicts “life-destroying” consequences on people. The bill is co-sponsored by Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley:

“I think, as a parent – I’ve got 3 little kids – if some AI company out there uses my kids’ images, their pictures, to create some false video, a deep fake, that is exploitative of them, that is harmful in any way, I want to be able to sue them. I’m not gonna wait for some government agency to do anything – I want to be able to sue them.”

Hawley says it would act as a hammer against powerful tech companies whose A-I capabilities are used to create such fake content. The bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Related