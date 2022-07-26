Audio: Gas prices averaging $4.02 a gallon in Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Drivers in Missouri are now paying around four dollars a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

AAA reports statewide average in Missouri is $4.02 per gallon. Gas is selling for $3.71 a gallon in Washington County and $3.73 in Howell County. The cheapest gas in the state is $3.39 a gallon in Pomona in southern Missouri’s Howell County, according to the website GasBuddy Missouri’s average of $4.02 a gallon is more than 30 cents lower than the national average of $4.35. Americans were paying $4.91 cents per gallon at the pump one month ago.