Audio: Gas prices averaging $4.02 a gallon in Missouri

State News July 26, 2022 KTTN News
Gas Pumps
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Drivers in Missouri are now paying around four dollars a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. 

 

 

AAA reports statewide average in Missouri is $4.02 per gallon. Gas is selling for $3.71 a gallon in Washington County and $3.73 in Howell County. The cheapest gas in the state is $3.39 a gallon in Pomona in southern Missouri’s Howell County, according to the website GasBuddy  Missouri’s average of $4.02 a gallon is more than 30 cents lower than the national average of $4.35. Americans were paying $4.91 cents per gallon at the pump one month ago.

Post Views: 67
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.