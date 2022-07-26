Obituary & Services: Geraldine Baxter

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Geraldine Baxter, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

She was born the daughter of Ray and Blanche (McMillan) Tomlin on February 15, 1931, in rural Hamilton, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Marvin Eugene Baxter on March 10, 1948, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2009. Geraldine was a member of the Wheeling Baptist Church, Wheeling, Missouri.

Geraldine was an excellent housekeeper and cook, providing wonderful meals to her family as well as the farm crew. She enjoyed quilting with the neighbor ladies, needlepoint, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, playing cards, traveling and camping with her sisters and brothers-in-law, bowling, looking at clouds, and watching birds. She loved Wheel of Fortune and was very good at it.

Survivors include one son, Danny Eugene Baxter and wife Barbara of Chillicothe, Missouri; three daughters, Brenda June Heller of Chillicothe, Missouri, Kim Alane Walz and husband Jerry of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Kristine Lea Cranmer and husband Tim of Chillicothe, Missouri; seven grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and one sister, Phyllis Roberts of Chillicothe, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Eugene Baxter; one daughter, Celia Ruth Arthaud; one daughter-in-law, Andrea Baxter; one granddaughter, Lindsey Kay Cranmer; one brother, Leon Tomlin; and four sisters, Shirley Ishmael, Ember Henry, Charlotte Whitworth, and Rosemary Morgan.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to Wheeling Baptist Church and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.