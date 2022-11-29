Audio: Five Points Alive to sponsor Christmas Parade in Trenton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Five Points Alive will hold a Christmas Parade in Trenton on December 2nd. Other activities are also planned throughout the day in Downtown Trenton.

The activities will start with the Hodge Presbyterian Church holding a cookie walk at The Space from 11 to 7 o’clock or until the church sells out of cookies.

A soup supper will be at the Masonic Lodge from 4:30 to 7 pm.

The North Grand River Baptist Association will distribute free popcorn and craft kits at 5 o’clock. There will also be free hot chocolate at The Creamery at 5 o’clock.

Entries will line up for the parade at the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri from 5 o’clock to 5:25. Spokesperson Cindy Jennings would appreciate it if entries would contact her before the parade, so she has an idea of how many entries there will be. However, entries can just come and line up on December 2nd.

She says entries can be almost anything. Entries will include antique vehicles, trucks from the People’s Coop, horses and buggies, and a mule rider dressed as The Grinch. Entries will not be judged this year.

Jennings asks for entries to be lighted.

The parade will start at 5:30. Jennings says the parade will proceed to the four-way stop near Casey’s, go by Eastview Manor Care Center, Bristol Manor, and Sunnyview Nursing Home. It will then go past the Princeton Manor Apartments, travel on Princeton Road, turn right at the First Christian Church, go over the 17th Street Bridge, get on Main Street, and head to Five Points.

Candy cannot be thrown from vehicles. It will only be given by people walking in the parade from the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to Five Points.

Santa and Kansas City Chiefs Mascot KC Wolf will be in the parade. After the parade, Santa will be at the gazebo, and KC Wolf will be at Five Points until 7 o’clock.

The Grundy County Museum will open at 6 pm and spokesperson Barb Spencer says Dean and Pam Sager’s family donated a Saint Nicholas Square display, which can be viewed.

The Trenton High School Band, drumline, and color guard will start at the Ketcham Community Center at 7 pm. Jennings says there will also be another performance.

There will also be music at the Wesley United Methodist Church at 8 o’clock. It will include the Wesley Hand Bell Choir, Luanne and Levi Oneal, and Sonja Wimer, and Christmas carols led by Al Trump and accompanied by Shani Kinney.

There will not be vendors selling items because Downtown businesses will be promoted.

Itineraries will be available at the North Grand River Baptist Association Bookstore, The Space, The Creamery, and Howard’s Department Store.

Anyone attending the activities is asked not to park on Main Street during the parade and until the streets are no longer blocked.

Anyone wanting more information on the Five Points Alive Christmas Parade and other activities on December 2nd should contact Cindy Jennings at 660-359-1923.