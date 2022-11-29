Livingston County Library to hold miniature Christmas tree decorating contest

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will hold a mini Christmas tree decorating contest next month. Trees that are less than 24 inches tall can be brought to the library from December 1st through 10th.

Voting for the favorite tree will be from December 12th through 17th. Voting will be in person and on the Livingston County Library Facebook page. A winner will be announced on December 19th and will receive a prize.

Trees can be picked up from December 20th through 31st.

Contact the Livingston County Library for more information on the mini Christmas tree decorating contest at 660-646-0547.