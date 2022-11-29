Catholic Church to celebrate “Our Lady of Guadalupe”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

On December 12th, the Catholic Church celebrates the apparition of the Blessed Virgin Mary in front of Saint Juan Diego Cuauhtlatoatzin at Tepeyac Hill in Mexico City for the first time on that date 1531. Under the title of “Our Lady of Guadalupe,” Saint Mary is the patron saint of Mexico and all of the Americas.

Recognizing the number of Spanish-speaking members with roots in Latin America in our community, Fr. Bill Fox, the administrator of Saint Joseph Church, will celebrate bilingual Mass in English and Spanish. Light refreshments are planned for after Mass.

Rev. Mr. Benjamin Fenlon will be the guest preacher. Deacon Fenlon was born and raised in London, England and he studied theology in Spain. He served as a missionary and was ordained a deacon, in Ecuador. Deacon Fenlon, currently serving at St. Thomas More Church in Kansas City, Missouri, is preparing to be ordained a priest for the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph.

Organization of Saint Joseph Church began 150 years ago in 1872. The first church of the parish was opened in September 1874. The third and current parish church on the corner of Oklahoma Avenue and St. Joseph Street was opened in January 1965. It was most recently renovated in 2010.