Audio: Christmas caroling to be featured at area nursing homes

Local News November 29, 2022 KTTN News
There will be Christmas caroling at nursing homes in Trenton next month.

Spokesperson Cindy Jennings says caroling will start at Sunnyview Nursing Home on December 11th at 1:30. Caroling will then move to Eastview Manor Care Center at 2 pm.

Jennings says there was a live nativity for the last three years, and it was a lot of work organizers decided to “change it up” this year and go Christmas caroling.

 

 

There might be some instruments as Jennings might play the piano, and someone could bring a guitar.

Individuals do not have to sign up to participate in the Christmas caroling on December 11th. The public is invited to watch.

