Audio: Dr. Kathy Trumbull’s tips for first-time marijuana users in Missouri

(Missourinet/KTTN) – In a landmark decision last November, Missouri joined the growing list of states legalizing recreational marijuana. While this marks a significant shift in drug policy, the potential for misuse remains a concern. Dr. Kathy Trumbull, a respected medical professional and advocate for medicinal marijuana, emphasizes the importance of caution for new users.

Speaking with Missourinet, Dr. Trumbull advises, “Start out small with the amount and work your way up. You can’t assume that being a larger person means needing more. Sometimes, a half or even a quarter of a gummy is sufficient.”

This cautious approach is crucial, not only for personal well-being but also to avoid health risks or loss of control, which can occur with excessive consumption. “For beginners, choose a form that allows for smaller doses, rather than something that must be consumed whole,” recommends Dr. Trumbull.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights the lack of comprehensive research on the long-term effects of high THC concentrations, the active ingredient in marijuana. Users should be aware of their body’s reactions, such as difficulty concentrating, drowsiness, or dizziness, as indicators of excessive intake.

Missouri’s Amendment 3, approved by voters, legalizes recreational marijuana use for adults. As the state navigates this new landscape, Dr. Trumbull’s guidance serves as a valuable resource for responsible consumption.