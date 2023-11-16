Chillicothe Police Chief announces street closures to accomodate upcoming Holiday Parade

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples has announced street closures for the upcoming 77th Annual Holiday Parade scheduled for November 18, 2023.

The parade is set to commence at 10 a.m., starting from the intersection of Polk and Washington Streets in Chillicothe. It will follow a path south along Washington Street, then turn east onto Third Street, and proceed north on Locust Street, circling back to Polk Street.

Significant closures will include intersections along the parade route. On the west side of the route, intersections at Cherry Street with Polk, Calhoun, Webster, Jackson, Clay, Ann, and Third Streets will be closed. Similarly, on the east side, intersections at Elm Street with Polk, Calhoun, Webster, Jackson, Clay, Ann, and Third Streets will also be inaccessible during the parade.

Residents and visitors are advised to plan their travel accordingly to accommodate these temporary closures.