ATV demolished, Chillicothe teenager injured in Carroll County crash

An accident on a lettered route in Carroll County Monday afternoon injured a Chillicothe teenager.

Eighteen-year-old Garrett Anderson received moderate injuries when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating was struck from behind. Anderson was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

A pickup driven by 60-year-old Corena Spencer of Dawn had allegedly failed to obey a traffic control device and hit Anderson’s ATV. Both vehicles began to skid and went off the left side of Carroll County Route U, at County Road 231.

The ATV was demolished and the pickup received moderate damage. The report noted he was not using safety equipment.

Assistance was provided by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.