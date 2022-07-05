Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Monday, July 4th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports it arrested a Milan man late Monday night in Sullivan County.

Forty-year-old Justin Viers was arrested on a felony warrant for alleged non support. He’s also accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Viers was bondable at the Sullivan County Jail.

A resident of Green Castle was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Adair County Monday afternoon. 61-year-old Raymond Bachman has been accused of alleged failure to register as a sex offender as well as felony possession of methamphetamine. The highway patrol noted Bachman was processed roadside and released.

A Trenton resident was arrested Monday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Livingston County. 29-year-old Kayla Jones has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Jones was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess – DeKalb Regional Jail.