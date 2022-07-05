Trenton man bound over to Division One of circuit court on multiple allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton man has been bound over to Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court following a recent preliminary hearing.

Five felony counts are listed by Aaron Zackary Wolf-Moffett who continues to be held in jail without bond. The alleged incidents were on February 11th.

Wolf-Moffett is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk; one count of second-degree assault; one count of unlawful possession of a firearm; and one count of armed criminal action.

The preliminary hearing was held before Judge Steve Hudson in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Following the presentation of testimony, the court found probable cause to believe felony offenses occurred and that the defendant may be guilty.

Those cases were certified to Division One of circuit court for the July 14th docket.

(Photo courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)