Chief of Police at Milan, Gail Hayes, reports the recent arrest of a Milan resident.

Police had responded Friday afternoon to the 600 block of West 3rd Street regarding a suspicious person. During the investigation, 41-year-old Stephen Thompson was arrested when he was found to be in alleged possession of methamphetamine, a schedule two controlled substance.

Thompson was held on a $15,000 bond at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.