ATV crash late Sunday claims the life of a Winston resident

An all-terrain vehicle accident late Sunday afternoon on private property has claimed the life of a Winston resident.

Sixty-eight-year-old William Mastin was northbound over what was called rough terrain and the machine, a John Deere Buck 500, overturned, ejecting the driver from the ATV, with the machine coming to rest on top of him.

Mastin was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol noted the driver was exempt from using a safety device.

The location of the accident was south of Ridge Avenue, one mile north of Winston.