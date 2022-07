Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a juvenile boy from Trenton received minor injuries in an accident Sunday in Benton County.

A sports utility vehicle, driven by 66-year-old Kenneth Hall of St. Joseph, was southbound on Highway 7 when it struck a deer. Hall wasn’t hurt but the 12-year-old boy – whom the highway patrol did not identify – was taken to the Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton.

Both the adult and juvenile were using seat belts. The vehicle received moderate damage.