Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court news for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Among cases Tuesday in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Preliminary hearings were waived by Floyd Wayne Jarrett of Galt, Marquise Terrell Jones of Trenton, Vance Allen Gannon of rural Trenton, and James LeRoy Houk of Princeton. Each had their cases bound over to the docket for tomorrow’s session of Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Jarrett is charged from January 2nd with felony drug possession and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jones faces a charge of unlawful use of a weapon as of January 12th.

Gannon has a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance from January 15th. Three misdemeanor counts were certified to be heard in the circuit court.

Houk has three counts pending from November 27th including felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia plus a misdemeanor drug possession count.

Moving on a change of venue from Mercer County to the Grundy County Circuit Court are cases involving Matthew Waddle of Trenton. He’s facing charges of 2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child from last June 18th.

Newtown resident Lucas Ryan Coltrain pleaded guilty to excessive speed and has been fined and sentenced to serve time in jail. Coltrain was accused of driving 102 miles an hour in a 60 zone on January 22nd. On a plea agreement, Coltrain was fined $160 and costs and is to serve four weekend days at the Grundy county jail by May 2nd.

The court suspended a sentence for Zachary Jacob Marrs of Trenton after he pleaded guilty to a speeding charge. Marrs was accused of going 101 miles an hour in a 60 zone on February 3rd. He was placed on one-year probation and is to pay the court costs.

Moberly resident Benjamin Milazzo pleaded guilty to two counts. The first charge was the failure to register a vehicle, the second was speeding. He was sentenced to 13 days in jail per count with the terms concurrent. Credit for serving time was given by the court. He’s also to pay costs.

Trenton resident Thomasa Kristina Swartz pleaded guilty to an amended charge of endangering the welfare of a child, second degree as of December 4th. On a plea agreement, she was placed on two years probation, ordered to donate $100 to the law

enforcement fund and pay court costs with money taken from a posted cash bond.

A felony charge was amended to a misdemeanor and Ted Alan Jones of Trenton pleaded guilty to a peace disturbance incident of January 20th. Three other counts were dismissed. Credit was given for Jones serving seven days in jail and he was placed on probation for one year and is to pay court costs.

Pleading guilty to an offense of 2nd-degree property damage on January 26th was Richard Tharp of Spickard. Tharp was ordered to pay restitution of $825, donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay court costs.

Trenton resident Nathan Wayne Hinkle pleaded guilty to a minor purchasing alcohol, or an attempt to do so on September 6th. Hinkle was given credit for two days in jail, fined $100, and ordered to make a $50 donation to the law enforcement fund and costs.

Two defendants pleaded guilty to prosecutor-amended charges of operating a vehicle with brakes, not in good working order. Fined $200.50 each plus costs were Blake Robert Burkholder of Browning and Rillie Lynn Ratliff of Trenton.

Pleading guilty to amended charges of defective brakes were Des Moines resident Allison Lee White and Trenton resident Haley Danea Tuggle. Each was fined $200.50 plus costs.

Michael Allen Lee Shoemaker of Topeka, Kansas pleaded guilty to peace disturbance on December 6th. He was fined $200, ordered to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund, and pay the court costs.

