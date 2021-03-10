Audio: $10,000 reward offered in the killing of a 9-year-old Caion Green in St. Louis

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

CrimeStoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information about who killed a 9-year-old last weekend in St. Louis.

On March 7th, officers received a call for “Shots Fired” in the 900 Block of Lasalle Park. At approximately 10 pm, followed by a call for a “Shooting” after Victim Caion Green, who was 9 years old, arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Preliminary investigation revealed the suspects were two black males that had fired shots into the vehicle where all four victims, including his parents and a younger brother, were seated. After realizing Caion was struck, his parents transported Caion to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The parents and younger brother were unharmed.

CrimeStoppers asks anyone with information to call 1-866-371-8477. Anonymous tips will remain anonymous. Caion is one of at least eight children killed in St. Louis this year.

Photo Courtesy St. Louis Crimestoppers

