The Livingston County Health Center has opened a COVID-19 vaccination notification list.

Residents who sign up will be notified of available clinics. Someone would still need to call and make an appointment when he or she gets a notification.

Residents already signed up for the Livingston County Health Center’s waiting list do not need to sign up for the notification list because the office already has their information.

The health center has added an option to have resident’s names taken off the list if they have already been vaccinated. To be put ON the list, CLICK HERE, to be REMOVED from the list, CLICK HERE.

Links to register for the vaccination notification list and get names taken off the list are available on the Livingston County Health Center’s Facebook page.

