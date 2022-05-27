Arrow Rock Lyceum opens season with family-friendly ‘Shrek The Musical’

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek. ” The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre opens its 61st season with Shrek The Musical, June 2-12. In this musical production, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film, unlikely hero Shrek finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and more than a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Shrek the Musical is fun for the whole family.

Quin Gresham directs this production. The 2022 season marks his eighteenth year as producing artistic director. During the most recent season, he directed Murder on the Orient Express, his adaptation of A Christmas Carol, and Elvis the Musical. His other Lyceum credits include Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, The Wizard of Oz, The Music Man, Camelot, To Kill A Mockingbird, The Producers, Hairspray, West Side Story, Into the Woods, 1776, Peter Pan, and Driving Miss Daisy. He was honored in 2020 as the recipient of the Missouri Arts Award for Leadership in the Arts. Phillip Attmore is the show’s choreographer. His Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!; Shuffle Along…; Irving Berlin’s White Christmas; and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Attmore is a three-time Astaire Award winner, Playbill “Breakout Performance” Award winner, and NAACP Theatre Award nominee. Music direction is by Brett Kristofferson who returns to The Lyceum after music directing last season’s The Little Mermaid.

Michael Mendez makes his Lyceum debut in the titular role of Shrek. He was a member of the original Broadway cast of Chaplin. Other New York credits include Hey! Look Me Over!, and Fat Camp the Musical. Among his regional credits are Man of La Mancha, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Damn Yankees, Peter, and the Starcatcher, The Music Man, Grease, Billy Elliot, The Full Monty, and Paquito’s Christmas. Mendez will appear opposite his wife, Marissa McGowan, who makes her Lyceum debut as Fiona. Most recently, Marissa appeared on Broadway in the revival of Kiss Me Kate, where she performed the role of Kate/Lilli, A Little Night Music, Les Miserables, and Bonnie & Clyde. In addition to a long list of regional theater credits, she has television credits that include Major Crimes, Odd Mom Out, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and Lisey’s Story.

André Jordan, making his Lyceum debut as Donkey, played the role previously in the national tour of Shrek The Musical. Broadway credits include Diana the Musical, national tours of Legally Blonde, and Madagascar Live! UK. Perry Ojeda plays Lord Farquaad and previously entertained Lyceum audiences as “Lumiere” in Beauty & The Beast. He has performed on Broadway in On The Town, Blood Brothers, Norah Ephron’s Imaginary Friends, and in London’s West End in Dolly West’s Kitchen. Nakiya Peterkin makes her Lyceum debut as Dragon/Mama Ogre. She played Mama Morton in the national tour of Chicago, Gary Coleman in Avenue Q, and Sofia in The Color Purple.

The cast also includes Emma Andrews (Teen Fiona/Ugly Duckling), Corey Barrow (Papa Ogre/Straw/Pied Piper/Bishop), Max Boone (Peter Pan), Maggie Dexheimer (Young Fiona/Baby Bear), Lauren Echausse (White Rabbit), Christian Fary (Big Bad Wolf), Steven Gagliano (Bricks), Eleanor Hardwick (Mama Bear), John Kinney (Pinocchio), Pearl Matteson (Humpty Dumpty), Anthony de Marte (Sticks), Mitchell Martinez-Kurtti (Young Shrek/Dwarf), Tony Merritt II (Papa Bear/Thelonius), Nick Monaldo (Guard), Joseph Oliveri (Mad Hatter), Rebecca Russell (Gingy/Fairy Godmother), and Monica Senecal Palmer (Wicked Witch).

The production team includes Scenic Designer Dani Calandro, Lighting Designer Kaitlyn Breen, Resident Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Sound Designer Jon Robertson, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Ivan Dario Cano.

This production is rated G. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted. Single tickets for Shrek The Musical are $46 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. The show dates are June 2-12. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit LyceumTheatre.org or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with the Actors’ Equity Association, the Union for Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.