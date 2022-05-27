Wright Memorial Hospital announces Spring 2022 BEE Award honoree

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A certified nursing assistant from Wright Memorial Hospital was recognized with the BEE Award. The BEE (Be Exceptional Every Day) Award is a Saint Luke’s Health System recognition program that honors and celebrates nursing assistants, medical assistants, and technicians who provide compassionate care every day.

The award complements the Saint Luke’s DAISY award given to nurses. Just as daisies need bees to grow, nurses rely on a larger team that gives the best possible care to patients.

BEE Award honorees personify the exceptional patient care experience at Saint Luke’s. They consistently demonstrate clinical excellence, provide compassionate care, and serve as an outstanding role model in our clinical community.

The honoree of the WMH 2022 BEE award is Kristie Coin, medical-surgical department.

Nominations for future winners can be submitted at this link.