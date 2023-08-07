Area residents rally to support Operation Christmas Child ahead of the school year

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As the school year approaches, shoebox packers are taking advantage of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need around the world. Residents of Trenton and surrounding areas have been collecting school supplies, personal care items, and fun toys to pack in shoeboxes. Operation Christmas Child delivers these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in over 100 countries.

For many children, access to these simple items is vital for their education. This was the case for Justin Thomas, a shoebox recipient in Southeast Asia. His parents couldn’t afford the necessary supplies for school. Thomas recalls the specific day he received a gift-filled shoebox from Operation Christmas Child. It was filled with toys and, most excitingly for him, school supplies. Growing up with hand-me-down clothes and used items, Thomas had been writing with a pencil so short that he used a pen cap to hold it. Receiving a whole pack of new pencils and a pencil sharpener of his own was a treasure to him. This simple gift had a life-changing impact on Thomas because it enabled him to pursue an education.

For more information, visit the Samaritan Purse website. National Collection Week is from Nov. 13-20. Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and get a tracking label to find out its destination. For those who prefer online shopping, you can visit the Samaritan Purse website to select gifts tailored to a child’s specific age and gender. Then, complete packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and a personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, aims to show God’s love in a tangible way to children in need globally. In partnership with churches worldwide, they spread the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered over 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will mark its 30th year of ministry.

