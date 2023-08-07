Historic Trenton Rock Barn filled with crafts, livestock education, and more during North Central Missouri Fair

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

North Central Missouri Fair accepted a variety of exhibits for display in the historic Trenton Rock Barn. The items entered showcased the diverse interests of local and area residents. They featured items such as knitting, crocheting, canning, woodworking, gardening, livestock education, and more. The number of exhibitors and the number of items displayed were similar to the previous year.

In the adult section, 11 individuals displayed canning items, quilts, and more. Lana Snider received the most blue ribbons, totaling seven.

In the 18 and younger youth division, exhibits were entered by 4-H and FFA members, as well as the general public. Woodworking items were recognized by Moore’s Woodworking and Construction of Trenton, with seven individuals receiving a cash prize in addition to the fair ribbons and premiums.

The Loretta Ray canning award for the most canned items in the youth section was awarded to Quin Weldon, who entered five items. Kimberly Clark also entered five items. The final determination of the award was made by the judges based on the distribution of blue and red ribbons. Weldon led all youth with ten blue ribbons. Runners-up, with eight blue ribbons each, were Macey Lowrey and Bailey Williams. Residents of Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton also submitted craft items for display. Dixie Ruegsegger received the most blue ribbons with nine, followed by Jean Ann Jones, Earlene Moore, Linda Richardson, and Mary Shore, who each received six blue ribbons.

