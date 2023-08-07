Grundy County Sheriff’s Department transfers inmate from Vandalia to Trenton on drug charges

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department has transported a woman from the prison in Vandalia and returned her to Trenton to face drug charges.

Dorothy Kathryn Archuleta, 38, of Trenton, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance or synthetic cannabinoid, as well as unlawful felony possession of drug paraphernalia items commonly associated with methamphetamine use.

Bond was set at $10,000. Archuleta is scheduled to appear tomorrow, Tuesday, in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

