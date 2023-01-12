Applications now open for Missouri 4-H Foundation scholarships

The Missouri 4-H Foundation is accepting applications for current or former Missouri 4-H members pursuing postsecondary study. Applications must be completed on or before March 1, 2023.

Missouri 4-H youths are encouraged to showcase their personal growth and development as well as career goals on their scholarship applications. For details, visit this link.

“For more than 70 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation, our donors, and our partner organizations have supported 4-H’ers as they pursue their educational goals,” said Rachel Augustine, Missouri 4-H Foundation director. “We are proud to award scholarships that recognize the accomplishments of Missouri 4-H youth.”

A gift to the Missouri 4-H Foundation Scholarship Fund will help ensure more young people have an opportunity to attend college and reach their full potential. To make a gift, visit this link.