Green City man back in custody after failing to obey a Putnam County judge’s order

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man from Green City is back in custody after allegedly failing to obey a judge’s order in Putnam County.

The highway patrol on Wednesday night arrested 31-year-old Anthony James Dorsey on the Putnam County warrant. He’s held without bond by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Charges from October 24th accuse Dorsey of one count of felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The court information also shows two other counts pending from May 15, 2022, for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Online court information says on January 6th, Associate Circuit Judge Anthony William Horvath was informed Dorsey had violated terms of a December 5th furlough by going absent without leave from a treatment center as of December 15th. Dorsey also was described as failing to return to the custody of the sheriff’s department as required by a previous court order.

A preliminary hearing on the felony drug-related charges is scheduled for February 6th in the Associate Division of the Putnam County Circuit Court in Unionville.

Related