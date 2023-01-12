Man arrested by patrol in Grundy County waives extradition

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The man arrested by the Highway Patrol Tuesday evening in Grundy County appeared Wednesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Thirty-three-year-old Jacob Knisley was served with a warrant as a fugitive from out of state.

Online court information shows that during the court hearing, Knisley waived extradition and voluntarily consented to be returned to custody in Iowa.

When Knisley was arrested Tuesday, the Highway Patrol listed St. Joseph, Missouri as his address. The case information indicates Knisley with an address in Russells Point, Ohio.

