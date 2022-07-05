Activities on tap today in Jamesport, Milan and Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Jamesport events that culminate with fireworks tonight in the park begin in the mid-afternoon.

The schedule shows blacksmithing demonstrations at 3 o’clock; bounce houses for the kids from 3 until 8:30, and face painting from 3 to 9 o’clock. The Jamesport parade begins at 5:30. Community softball games start at 5:30. Music is from 6 until 9 o’clock by the Katatonics Rockabilly Trio. Kids’ games begin at 6:30. When it gets dark, the national anthem is at 9:30 with fireworks to follow.

Activities are presented by the Jamesport Community Association and Lil’ Red Shed Fireworks of rural Trenton. Also to be available are kettle corn, snow cones, homemade ice cream, and a concession stand.

The Sullivan County Fair begins today and concludes Sunday. The schedule includes registration at 7:30 this morning for the dog show. The pee wee age division is at 8:45 and the dog show begins at 9 o’clock. Registration of exhibits is from 5:30 until 6 o’clock this evening. Conference judging is at 6 o’clock and FFA exhibit judging is at 6:30. The fairgrounds are on business Highways 5 and 6 in Milan.

The only activity listed for the Livingston County Fair is an archery shoot at 6 o’clock at the archery range on the Litton agri campus northwest of Chillicothe.