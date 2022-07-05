Audio: Offices at 1104 Main Street in Trenton moving to a new location

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Offices at 1104 Main Street will be moving this month to a vacant building in the downtown Trenton area. Those are for the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission, Green Hills Rural Development Incorporated, the Trenton Job Center, and Grundy County University Extension. The new location will be at 9th and Washington.

Corine Watt is the executive director of the regional planning commission.

Green Hills Rural Development Incorporated will own the building. Also moving to 810 Washington Street will be the Trenton Job Center.

Watt tells about the efforts that are underway at the current Main street location and those for the new site at 9th and Washington.

The schedule shows the offices at 1104 Main to be closed beginning next week. A tentative soft opening at the new office is the week of July 25th.

Green Hills Regional Planning has had an office in Trenton since 1967 when Governor Warren Hearnes issued an executive order establishing planning commissions to serve as a liaison between the cities and counties and the state and federal agencies.

All nine Green Hills plus Carroll and Chariton counties are served by the planning commission.