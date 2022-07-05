Livingston County Library to host Hall of Fame presentation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Library and Livingston County Preservation Society will hold a presentation on the Chillicothe Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 9th at 11 am at the Main Library, 450 Locust Street.

Find out what it is and who is in it. Hear about the invaluable contributions local people in past generations made to shape our community into what it is now. Discussions will include R. Warren Roberts, Olive Rambo Cook, Maurice Dorney, CF Adams, and, of course, Frank Bench.

All nominees as well as those inducted into the Hall of Fame will be on display from 11 am until 2 pm. When not traveling this mobile exhibit is housed at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 100 Elm Street.