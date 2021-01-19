Abbie Casady is Career and Technical Education Student of the Month for January 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Putnam County R-1 School District recently recognized Abbie Casady as the Career and Technical Education Student of the Month for January 2021. This is the second time Abbie has been chosen as CTE Student of the Month. She also recognized in February of 2020.

Student winners are chosen by the vocational faculty based on a set of criteria that includes: attendance, grades, cooperation with fellow students and teachers, enthusiasm for subject(s), attitude both in the classroom and out, leadership qualities, and community involvement.

Abbie is the daughter of Ariane and Jeremy Casady of Unionville, MO. She is a Senior at Putnam County R-1 High school. Abbie is a committed member of various clubs and organizations at school. She has been an active member of DECA, FCCLA, SADD, FCCLA. She currently serves as President of DECA, Vice President of FCCLA, and Treasurer of SADD. She has been a member of FBLA for the past three years and currently serves as Treasurer. Abbie is also a member of the National Honor Society and was elected as Vice President this year.

Beyond school clubs, Abbie has also been a member of the softball team for four years where she plays first base.

Abbie was nominated for this award by three of her CTE instructors: Mrs. Lisa Stobbe, Mrs. Danyel Fitzpatrick, and Mrs. Kerry Schoonover.

Lisa Stobbe, FACS instructor, said the following: “Abbie is always willing to jump in and volunteer with FCCLA. She single-handedly helped plan and carry-out our Christmas community service project. Her leadership has evolved since becoming an officer. She has grown into a confident leader who is willing to respectfully state her opinion and donate her skills to the betterment of the club.”

Kerry Schoonover, Business instructor, followed with: “For the last three years, Abbie has been a foundation to FBLA as an officer and its events, where she is found to be a hard worker and taking responsibility.”

Danyel Fitzpatrick, Marketing and FACS instructor, finished with “Abbie is a four-year DECA member and current DECA President. She has represented the Marketing program in a variety of ways including competition, Advertising Class, Community Service, and working at Hy-Vee through the Marketing Internship Program. With a heavy workload, she still manages to take college classes and takes her role as an officer (in multiple clubs) seriously. Abbie is a great example of an all-around Career and Technical Education student. “

The Putnam County R1 School District feels that these monthly rewards reinforce the importance of Career and Technical Education in our schools. Learning a skilled trade or craft enables many capable students to enter the workforce and establish successful careers. Vocational instruction also helps college-bound students succeed in various avenues of study.

