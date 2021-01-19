The race is on for Chillicothe First Ward City Councilman

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

There is a race for Chillicothe’s First Ward in the April 6th election. Michael Smith filed on January 19th for the position. Reed Dupy previously filed for the First Ward.

Other candidates previously filing include incumbents Mayor Theresa Kelly, City Clerk Rozanne Frampton, City Auditor Hannah Fletcher, Councilman-At-Large Thomas Ashbrook, Second Ward Council Member Wayne Cunningham, and Fourth Ward Council Member Pam Jarding. Joshua Fosdick also previously filed for Chillicothe’s Third Ward.

No candidates have yet filed for city Constable, Treasurer, or Chillicothe City Attorney.

