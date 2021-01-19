Great Northwest Day at the Capitol to be held as virtual event in 2021

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Great Northwest Day at the Capitol will go virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Great Northwest Live Event will advocate regional priorities with state legislators from February 1st through 3rd.

Participants are encouraged to ask questions on the Great Northwest Day at the Capitol Facebook page. The schedule includes a legislative update on Facebook Live the morning of February 1st at 10 o’clock, Great Northwest priorities February 2nd at 10 o’clock and Governor Mike Parson at noon, and Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon February 3rd at 10 o’clock.

The 19 counties of Northwest Missouri in the fall began collecting and prioritizing issues impacting the region. The legislative priorities focus on sustained funding for COVID-19 recovery and reopening of regional and community assets, increasing full access to mental health and primary care, supporting innovation within rural education, and ensuring end-of-road access to high-speed broadband.

Since the Great Northwest Day began in 2003, constituents from Northwest Missouri have engaged in a regional, cooperative approach to communicating with statewide elected officials, staff members, and department administration.

The Great Northwest Day Steering Committee invites the public to like the event’s Facebook page for more information and to participate in the free virtual event from February 1st through 3rd.

Contact Spokesperson Crystal Narr for more information at [email protected].

Touchstone Missouri American Water and Evergy sponsor the event.

