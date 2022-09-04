Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, September 3

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a st. Joseph resident was arrested late Saturday night in DeKalb County. 57-year-old William Gimse was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance/mushrooms, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and exceeding the speed limit. Gimse was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

An Excelsior Springs resident was arrested Saturday evening in Ray County. 39-year-old Daniel Clinesmith and accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony driving while revoked, speeding, and having no proof of insurance. Clinesmith was taken to the Ray County Jail.

An Excelsior Springs resident was arrested late Saturday night in Daviess County. 24-year-old Trevor Naylor was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and speeding 99 miles an hour in a 70 zone. Naylor was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Kirksville resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Adair County. 32-year-old Cory Casey was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and having no valid operator’s license. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and later released.